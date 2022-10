A new €4.6 million health centre for Benidorm’s Rincón de Loix district will replace the current building.

It will be located on Avenida de Zamora and will have 19 surgeries for family doctors, three for paediatricians, an ambulance bay, an area for blood extractions and an area for female care and social workers.

Work is expected to begin in approximately one month and will take 23 months to complete.

