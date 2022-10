The manager of Torrevieja healthcare department has stood down after a year in the job.

Pilar Santos has been replaced by José Cano Montoro, who has been a public health director for Torrevieja and Orihuela since 2003.

The change in the top spot in health department 22 comes after the former chief faced escalating criticism for the long waits at the A&E department at Torrevieja hospital.

