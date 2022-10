A stash of coins buried off Jávea’s shores to protect it from pillaging was never recovered by its owners – but over 1,600 years on, this ancient nest-egg is returning to the municipality.

Divers Luis Lens and César Gimeno found a haul of 53 gold-coloured coins off Portitxol island last August, notified heritage authorities, and sparked a major underwater archaeological excavation.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News