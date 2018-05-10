Benidorm tribute for distinguished British expat

British expat professor Charles M Wilson, who has lived in Benidorm since 1985 and written a number of books on the town, was awarded the “Distinction of Europe” award during the Europe Day celebrations held on Wednesday.
