Marine biologists have carried out a 12-day exploration of deep-sea canyons off the coast of Alicante province.

The team from the Spanish oceanographic institute (IEO, CSIC) explained that they were able to study areas between depths of 100 and 1,600 metres.

They noted that they concentrated on two canyons – those of Alicante and Benidorm – which are ‘two very large formations, the tops of which are situated on the edge of the continental shelf’.

