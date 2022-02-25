Sharing positive thoughts

Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses

Avenida de Madrid, no 10,

Benissa

Good morning!

I am writing to business owners in the local community to share a positive thought. The pandemic really has changed all of our lives. Did you know that during these difficult times millions of people around the world are turning to the Bible to find practical advise for daily living?

However, many wonder why anyone would turn to such an ancient guide in today’s modern world. After all, there are countless websites and blogs sending out a steady flow of the latest advice and guidance.

Would turning to such an old book be like using an ‘out-of-date’ computer manual or chemistry book?

Not at all! Because although science and technology changes rapidly, human nature has not changed.

People still want to find meaning in life, as well as happiness and security. They still want good family relationships and good friends.

As old as it is, the Bible addresses those needs and more. It is inspired by God our Creator and offers to guide us in every aspect of our life.

If you would like to learn more please visit our official website: www.jw.org it is available in over a thousand languages, easy to navigate and free of charge.

Kind regards

L. Roberts