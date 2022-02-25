Surface water runoff

Email

February 20

Moraira

Hi,

Can anyone advise me about the protocol or regulations regarding rainwater runoff from private villa properties downhill and onto lower properties?

I have a Spanish neighbour who is suggesting it is my responsibility to ensure his terrace and pool are not flooded from runoff which has entered my property from the public highway whilst making its way downhill!!

I have not had any work done to my property that has made the situation any worse over the past 30 years but new developments further up the hill have added tonnes of extra runoff as a result of new roads and new terraced areas on the million+ properties.

Andrew Cliffe