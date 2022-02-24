Public works crisis halts school refurb

Children at a Jávea primary school are having to dodge a building site every day after the construction company improving the facilities there downed tools due to ‘inflation’.

The firm claims that if they continue at the original budget they will make a loss on the project, and has asked mayor José Chulvi to grant them a three-month break to see whether Spain’s government takes legal measures to halt spiralling prices or amend public works contract legislation.

