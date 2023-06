Another four Iberian lynxes have been released into acclimatisation enclosures in the highlands of Lorca by Murcia regional government.

The objective is to establish a sufficiently large population with 15 reproducing females and a similar number of males, explained regional president Fernando López Miras.

These lynxes were reared at breeding centres, three at Zarza de Granadilla in Cáceres and one at La Olivilla in Santa Elena (Jáen).

