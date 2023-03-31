(a poem written about Paul O’Grady who sadly passed away this March 2023)

For all the pets in Heaven

God required Paul’s helping hands

He needed someone special

One who cares and understands

Somebody with a heart of gold

Someone with love to give

A man who’d sell his very soul

For someone else to live

In Paul God found the perfect man

Though knew he’d cause such grief

As those who loved this man so much

Would weep in disbelief

He touched the hearts of everyone

Who met this shining star

His talent and his kindness

Were respected near and far

From Pantomime to West End stage

Miss Hannigan and Lily

At Battersea where dogs would be

Affectionate and silly

To TV shows and touring shows

He really left his mark

So now that he has left us all

The spotlight’s looking dark

But rest assured he’ll carry on

On Heaven’s massive stage

Surrounded by his faithful dogs

To start another page

Another life of giving love

Of caring and regard

An Angel who has earned his wings

By working very hard

So Paul we won’t forget you

You’re tucked safely in our heart

And even if we never met you

We will never be apart.

By David Whitney

Torrevieja © 2023