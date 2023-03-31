(a poem written about Paul O’Grady who sadly passed away this March 2023)
For all the pets in Heaven
God required Paul’s helping hands
He needed someone special
One who cares and understands
Somebody with a heart of gold
Someone with love to give
A man who’d sell his very soul
For someone else to live
In Paul God found the perfect man
Though knew he’d cause such grief
As those who loved this man so much
Would weep in disbelief
He touched the hearts of everyone
Who met this shining star
His talent and his kindness
Were respected near and far
From Pantomime to West End stage
Miss Hannigan and Lily
At Battersea where dogs would be
Affectionate and silly
To TV shows and touring shows
He really left his mark
So now that he has left us all
The spotlight’s looking dark
But rest assured he’ll carry on
On Heaven’s massive stage
Surrounded by his faithful dogs
To start another page
Another life of giving love
Of caring and regard
An Angel who has earned his wings
By working very hard
So Paul we won’t forget you
You’re tucked safely in our heart
And even if we never met you
We will never be apart.
By David Whitney
Torrevieja © 2023