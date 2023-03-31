High loss of life by drowning on Spanish beaches

Email

March 23

For a long time I have wondered why there is no life-saving equipment for the general public to use as in the UK.

All rivers, ponds, beaches and harbours have liferings, lifebelts and other pieces of equipment for public use. I always read your articles about the high death toll by drowning in Spain.

We covered the terrible double drowning of the two young men last April at the Calpe Peñon.

If there had been equipment to use in that case it could have been a different outcome. I watched the family waiting with the Guardia to see if they could be found.

I never understand the reluctance of the Spanish state not to let the public who would be on the scene to help in a rescue.

When on duty the Salvamentos do a great job but they are only seasonal.

You will see lifebelts in marinas and swimming pools but never on the promenade or beaches.

It would need a giant leap to change the official mindset of the controlling bodies to make lifesaving equipment available for public use.

Best wishes

Dave Stockton