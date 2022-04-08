Email: casaderisas184@icloud.com

April 3

La Siesta ,

Torrevieja

Hi,

Just over two weeks ago we lost our beloved Toby, mini Dachshund. We have had him for 11.75 years, 24/7.

Never put in kennels and always went on holidays with us, where he strutted his stuff in the bars on the Levante beach side of Benidorm.

He was such a character that when he passed away we even had a message from a lady in Oregon USA. That is the loving that Toby gave to everyone he came into contact with.

So with that in mind we would like to offer to adopt a Dachshund and give him/her a life like Toby had, loads of loving holidays and all the good things in life that a dog deserves!

If you can help us as we are in bits and missing having a pet Dachshund around.

We have a lovely maybe modest life here in Spain but if we could give a little Dachshund a new home and make him/her happy that would make our day.

Kind regards

Ken and Sheila

PS: I know it may sound stupid but Toby had more friends than we did.