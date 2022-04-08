Law readied to tackle ‘aggressive’ climate change

The regional government’s long-awaited law to tackle climate change has moved a step closer to the statute books.

The ambitious ‘Ley de Cambio Climático y Transición Ecológica’ (climate change and ecological transition law) aims to reduce emissions by 40% in the Valencia region by 2030 and obtain ‘climate neutrality’ (net-zero emissions) by 2050.

They noted that the Valencia region is at the ‘epicentre of climate change’ and the effects are ‘particularly aggressive’ here.

