Three days of ‘heat’

State weather agency AEMET has updated its alerts for hot weather – and the south of Alicante province has been placed on a yellow warning today (Wednesday), tomorrow and Friday.

According to AEMET, the temperature could hit 37 ºC around Orihuela today, with the alert in place from 13.00 to 21.00 – and neighbouring inland Murcia province could record 40 ºC.

Tomorrow (Thursday) the whole of Alicante province is on yellow alert for heat, with AEMET noting that the temperature in inland areas could hit 38 ºC, while in neighbouring Valencia province it could reach 40 ºC.

On Friday, AEMET calculates that it is only the area around Orihuela that will see very high temperatures – however, a yellow alert is in place for the whole of the south of Alicante province.

There is a possibility of rain falling on Saturday morning in Alicante province, according to AEMET.

The AEMET image shows the heat alerts for today.