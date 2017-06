A TOTAL of 30 simultaneous street parties held earlier this month in towns and villages across the provinces of Málaga, Granada and Cádiz raised €200,000 for the children’s cancer care charity AVOI.

More than 100,000 people turned out for the ‘verbena’ street parties on June 3, which were organised with the help of 1,800 volunteers, said the charity. The money raised will go towards remodelling the bone marrow transplant facilities at Málaga’s Materno Infantil hospital.