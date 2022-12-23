Christmas Wish List

By David Whitney c 2022

Dear Jesus I’m writing this letter

Last year I wrote Santa one too

But he couldn’t assist with my wish list

That’s why I am writing to you

You see I’m a six year old orphan

Who longs for what he’s never had

A home full of love and affection

With a wonderful mummy and dad

My parents were both taken from me

I think I was only just three

But I vaguely remember their cuddles

And the kisses they showered over me

I know it’s a really big wish list

But I know you do miracle things

So if you find me a mummy and daddy

I’d believe you’re a true King of Kings

I know there’s no post code in Heaven

Or street name or house name to write

So I’m just putting ‘Jesus in Heaven’

And hoping it gets there alright

My Christmas would be so exciting

Like a Christmas that I’ve never known

Please Jesus consider my wish list

As each Christmas I feel so alone

I pray every day like a good boy

I cry in my bed every night

Dear Jesus I hope that you hear me

I believe you can put all things right

So I posted my letter to Jesus

In the post box for Santa and prayed

I waited to get back a letter

And I thought that it must be delayed

But then come Christmas Eve in the morning

A couple arrived at the door

They came and they cuddled me tightly

I knew what their cuddles were for

My miracle happened, they loved me

At last all my wishes came true

My letter to Jesus had helped me

Maybe you’d like to write to him too.