Rubbish collection

Email

Villamartin

December 19

Dear Editor,

I agree with M and M Wheatcroft’s letter in CBN Dec16/22 last week.

I have informed my council that I have a mattress that needs collecting, twice by email, one email back informing me my email was now passed to another department.

I waited a week and nothing, so I have now dumped it beside the rubbish bins. This mattress was in my garden for a week and now heavier, owing to the rain. I then struggled to drag this to the dump.

Now my point is, if the council do not respond, people will just dump rubbish by the bins.

Mr and Mrs Wheatcroft you have my sympathy, but it’s not always our fault, start with the councils. My mattress still looks at me when I drive down the road.

John Felix