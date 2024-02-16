Carnival times

I wanted to share with you the incredible time we had last week at the Torrevieja carnival. It was truly a spectacle of colour, with everyone in spectacular costumes. What made it even more special was the effort put in by everyone, including the children who showed their creativity with most of them making their own costumes.

The parade was a fabulous display, with a total of 36 groups and over two thousand people taking part. The energy and enthusiasm, along with the music, created a great atmosphere.

Even the spectators added to the festive atmosphere by dressing up in fancy dress, making it a truly inclusive celebration.

Here in Spain we know how to throw a good party and Torrevieja’s carnival was no exception. The festivities extended to almost every town along the Costa Blanca joining in the celebrations. The spirit of carnival seemed to unite people from all walks of life, creating a sense of community and shared joy.

Torrevieja has been celebrating carnival for the past three weekends, attracting many tourists to the area. It’s heartening to see people from different places come together to enjoy and participate.

Personally, I thoroughly enjoyed witnessing the parades at this year’s carnival. I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Torrevieja for hosting such a wonderful event. It truly showed the spirit of community and the essence of a good celebration.

Regards

Tom Green