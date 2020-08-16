New Covid-19 measures begin in Murcia region today – and in Valencia on Tuesday

A package of new measures to lower the Covid-19 contagion rate in Spain agreed to by all regional governmenets under the ministry of health will come into force at different times in each region.

The new measures – that include a ban on smoking in public areas unless a distance of two metres can be kept, the closure of nightclubs and the recomendation to restrict social gatherings to a maximum 10 people – began in Murcia and La Rioja regions today (Sunday), but will not be in force in the Valencia region until Tuesday.

The news measures also include compulsory testing to all new arrivals in care homes, tighter restrictions on events with large crowds and the ban of street drinking (botellón).

