Banks and cash machines

Email

February 13

Dear editor,

Normally when I need cash to pay tradesmen and the like, I nip to the nearest ATM and withdraw cash to settle debts and pay for stuff when cash is needed.

When I went the other day everything has changed. Now instead of a pin number with my credit card I have to download an app to a mobile and get a special code and then I can withdraw money.

This can be something of a trial for older folks (like me) who have not been brought up with computers although I do have a mobile phone.

Perhaps you can have a special article which covers how we can withdraw money from ATMs otherwise we end up queueing for hours inside the bank.

Yours,

David