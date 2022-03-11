Banks and cash machines

0
27
Hand writing text message on the paper sheet. Working as copywriter or journalist. Creative mind and brainstorm. Flat vector illustration

Email
February 13

Dear editor,

Normally when I need cash to pay tradesmen and the like, I nip to the nearest ATM and withdraw cash to settle debts and pay for stuff when cash is needed.

When I went the other day everything has changed. Now instead of a pin number with my credit card I have to download an app to a mobile and get a special code and then I can withdraw money.

This can be something of a trial for older folks (like me) who have not been brought up with computers although I do have a mobile phone.

Perhaps you can have a special article which covers how we can withdraw money from ATMs otherwise we end up queueing for hours inside the bank.

Yours,
David

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

SHARE
Previous articleBattle Cry
Next articleSorting out the banks

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.