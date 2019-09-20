Costa faces huge clean up

LOSSES caused by the flooding disaster which has hit the south Valencia region will run to more than €1.5 billion, according to regional president Ximo Puig.
Three people died in Orihuela, Redován and Dolores as a result of the flooding – and thousands of people have had to be evacuated, many hundreds by boat or helicopter.

