A poem about the Russia/Ukraine conflict by Fiona Whyte.
Weeks of talks to broker an agreement
Leaders meet and argue for settlement
One party believes they are keeping the peace
The other side argues attempts to appease
Which argument’s correct depends on the press
Of the country arguing the others oppress
Propaganda from each side to prove their right
Of being the one that has virtue in sight
Neither prepared to backdown or succumb
Battle cry set to a media drum
Diplomacy fails and hopes for peace fade
Shock of the World as one army invade
As a slavic soldier risks losing his life
Let’s hope mediation can once more survive