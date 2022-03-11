A poem about the Russia/Ukraine conflict by Fiona Whyte.

Weeks of talks to broker an agreement

Leaders meet and argue for settlement

One party believes they are keeping the peace

The other side argues attempts to appease

Which argument’s correct depends on the press

Of the country arguing the others oppress

Propaganda from each side to prove their right

Of being the one that has virtue in sight

Neither prepared to backdown or succumb

Battle cry set to a media drum

Diplomacy fails and hopes for peace fade

Shock of the World as one army invade

As a slavic soldier risks losing his life

Let’s hope mediation can once more survive