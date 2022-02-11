Bank charges

Via website

January 31

Dear Editor,

I recently sold a property in Spain and was charged €1,000 to lodge a euro draft and transfer the euros to an Irish euro account.

I have requested a list of the charges from the bank but to no avail.

I have checked the bank’s website and its terms and conditions and this list of charges should be displayed in all branches.

My solicitor has also requested the information to no avail.

I presume I am not alone and other customers have had similar experiences.

Daniel O’Sulivan