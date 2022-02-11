Bank charges

0
15
Hand writing text message on the paper sheet. Working as copywriter or journalist. Creative mind and brainstorm. Flat vector illustration

Via website
January 31

Dear Editor,

I recently sold a property in Spain and was charged €1,000 to lodge a euro draft and transfer the euros to an Irish euro account.

I have requested a list of the charges from the bank but to no avail.

I have checked the bank’s website and its terms and conditions and this list of charges should be displayed in all branches.

My solicitor has also requested the information to no avail.

I presume I am not alone and other customers have had similar experiences.

Daniel O’Sulivan

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.