The journey of my lost purse – Moraira to Largs, Scotland

Via website

January 28

Moraira

Dear Editor,

There are really great people in this world and on this occasion I believe it’s someone in the Moraira area. Almost three months ago I mislaid my small black purse, it only had €20 in it.

However, I was more upset I had lost it because it had my driving licence, my EHIC card, NI details and my medical card that I must carry with me after a recent illness.

I am presently in Scotland and today I received a parcel with my little black purse containing the €20 and all the personal cards I had in it.

All was completely intact, I could not believe it, but sadly there was no name or contact details of the very kind person who returned it to me.

I am so grateful to the person who found it and took the time to post it direct to me in Scotland.

I will be returning to Moraira mid-February and would love to be able to thank this lovely person. Your kindness was very much appreciated, thank you so much.

Margaret Slevin