Les Deveses beach brought back from the brink

One of the region’s most-eroded beaches is now unrecognisable after a multi-million investment turned back the clock on it by over 60 years.

Les Deveses, which is geographically in El Verger but ‘owned’ by Denia, was almost entirely submerged even during low tide – and following winter storms, the waves would lap against seafront homes.

Now, thanks to an initial spend of €15 million from the national government with another €5m set aside for ongoing maintenance, Les Deveses has over 30 metres of sand between the beach-side homes and the sea.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News