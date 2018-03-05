On your marks….

Over 2,000 lycra clad competitors took part in the thirty-fourth joint Half Marathon and 10K run on Saturday evening and despite the rain, nearly 1,800 completed the course. Half of those taking part were non-Spaniards, mostly made up of British runners, proving that this Benidorm race is one that attracts many seasoned British club runners and athletes.

The winner of the 21K Half Marathon was Dutchman Edwin de Vries, with a time of 1:08:15 for the men, followed a mere 0:00:24 later by Brit Andrew Davies, from Stockport.

In the ladies category, the Brits flew the flag by bagging both first and second positions with Elenor Kirk winning in 1:20:12 followed by Lauren Wilsom with a time of 1:27:08.

In the 10K distance, the men’s title went to Albacete club runner Severino Felipe Gomez, who ran a very fast 0:32:17 and the ladies title to Yesica Castany, from Alicante Athletics Club who clocked up 0:36:30.