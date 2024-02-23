Four dead, 19 missing, in Valencia inferno

Four residents have been confirmed dead and 19 people are missing after a devastating fire hit the Nou Campanar neighbourhood of Valencia city.

The inferno started in a 14-storey building at around 17.30 on Thursday and spread to two others.

Firefighters are still trying to cool the facades of the buildings, which have been burning out of control.

Very high winds have been hampering their efforts.

State news agency EFE reported that the facades contain polyurethane, which is used for insulation, to seal gaps and enhance structural integrity, but is highly flammable.

Emergency services have not yet been able to enter the buildings.