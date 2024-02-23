Benidorm busy with Brits

Email

Dear Editor,

I had to go into Benidorm for a doctor’s appointment and I was just so surprised at the volume of people around for this time of year.

Absolutely no parking spaces available, it seems they have made parking only for residents, which I can understand but it just makes it harder for everyone else.

Benidorm has always been a popular place for the British to come and visit, but it seems they have not gone home. I know it’s good for the businesses and they do deserve it, and as we all know Benidorm has something for everyone.

My friends in the UK are saying they are really promoting Benidorm everywhere, hence it seems even more people popping up this year.

I always enjoy my Friday read of the Costa Blanca News.

Kind regards

Sally Parker