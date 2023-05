A huge tuna was filleted by a top professional in Benidorm, with dozens of engrossed gastro enthusiasts looking on.

Costa Blanca News photographer David Revenga captured the precision work on camera as the 170-kilo fish was expertly dissected as part of the tuna days event (III Jornadas del Atún).

A total of 13 bars and restaurants are offering tapas, dishes and special set menus based on the bluefin tuna.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News