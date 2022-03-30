Seal saved

0
12

A ‘stray’ grey seal was rescued in San Pedro del Pinatar on Tuesday, reported Murcia regional government.

The animal is approximately seven years old and was in poor physical condition.

More in Friday’s Costa Blanca News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.