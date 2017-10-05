“Non-vaccinated children put the whole community at risk”

ANTI-VACCINATION campaigners and parents who heed them have been given a harsh warning by Dénia Hospital’s manager: “You’re putting lives in danger.”

“The widespread ‘post-truth’ urging parents not to vaccinate their children is going too far and we, as medical professionals, need to debunk these perilous myths,” said Marina Alta district health manager Dr Luis Carretero.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper