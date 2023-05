An initiative to make the cinema more accessible to senior citizens has been passed by the government.

In Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting they agreed to fund the scheme with €10 million, which will allow people aged 65 and over to see a film on one day a week for just €2.

Government spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez said it would encourage retired people to go to the cinema, and help the sector following the losses suffered during the pandemic.

