Odd-job man handed jail term for killing British woman

A Dutchman has been sentenced to 14 years and nine months in prison over the killing of a British woman at her home in Granja de Rocamora in 2019.

The provincial court of Alicante handed down the punishment in accordance with the verdict of a jury.

This was the second time the defendant has been tried for this offence, after he successfully appealed his original conviction by a jury at a court in Elche in September 2021, when he was sentenced to 25 years and six months, a court spokeswoman told Costa Blanca News.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News