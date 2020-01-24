Hopping for biodiversity

VALENCIA’S Bioparc has added a new frog species to its impressive collection after warning about the decline that these animals are suffering worldwide.
The species added was a Dendrobates tinctorius “alanis”, a dark blue dart frog with hints of yellow, whose poison is used for arrows. This raises the park’s number of amphibious species to nine, all of which are on the red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and two of which are exclusive to the Bioparc nationwide.

By Joe Wickman

