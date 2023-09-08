Email

September 1

46011, Valencia.

Hello CBN

A big thank-you to Vicky Shaw for her informative article in this week’s Costa Living on the subject of money mules – about which, I have to confess, I was entirely ignorant.

However, can I politely point out that there is no website with the title of Don’t Be Fooled.

This was actually the name given to the campaign run by Leicestershire Police in order to highlight the very problems explained in Vicky’s article.

There is, however, a website on this subject: http://www.moneymules.co.uk/ and this may be the one to which Vicky is referring.

Nevertheless, an excellent article – thank you Vicky – and not just a warning to young people and their parents, but to all of us.

John Wallace