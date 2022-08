Elche’s explosive firework night, the Nit de l’Albà will have even more rockets and launching points on Saturday (August 13), its first since being declared a fiesta of national tourist interest.

Redován-based company Pirotécnia Ferrández has been hired for €143,094, double the cost of previous years, in order to make it even more spectacular, explained council spokesman Héctor Díez.

