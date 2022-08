Benidorm town hall will set up a low emissions pedestrian zone on Avenida Armada Española – the length of the multi-coloured promenade at the Poniente beach.

A budget of €1.2 million has been allocated for the project, which will begin in September.

It will see a level surface for the road and pavement, and include an environment monitoring system, meter and smart bike parking, information boards for public transport, etc.

