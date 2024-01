The requirement to wear face masks in healthcare centres in the Valencia region has been withdrawn by the regional government due a fall in the incidence of respiratory virus infections.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by regional health councillor Marciano Gómez and it came into force today (Wednesday).

This preventative measure was introduced on January 5, when these infections reached 1,501 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

