Divers collecting up plastic waste and other rubbish from the sea floor found Roman pottery, says Denia council’s archaeology department.

As part of a regular underwater clean-up organised by beach-cleaning concession firm Pavasal and the town hall’s environment and fisheries team, around 50 scuba-divers went out litter-picking beneath the waves.

The latest finds are being examined by the regional government’s centre for underwater archaeology.

