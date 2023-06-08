Young vultures brought in

Three young bearded vultures (Gypaetus barbatus), also known as the lammergeyer, have been introduced to a special protection area in the north of the Valencia region as part of a project to help the endangered species to recover.

They were born in captivity earlier this year in the vulture centre located in Guadalentín, Andalucía.

They will spend around a month in the ‘liberation area’ of the park before they start to make their first flights, explained the spokesperson.

