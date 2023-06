A new project for the Bou Ferrer wreck which lies off Villajoyosa has been presented by regional government’s department of industry, trade and tourism.

The scheme includes two actions – a ‘pioneering covering of the site’ and a permanent exhibition in the Vilamuseu.

They have applied for a government grant of €960,000 to cover the cost.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News – Photo by José Antonio Moya