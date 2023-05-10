Creating more tech-savvy senior citizens

A collaboration between the National Police and mobile phone company Orange to close the digital divide for older people was held for the second year running this week with 50 workshops at shops all over Spain.

The activities form part of the force’s ‘Plan Mayor Seguridad’ to offer security advice to senior citizens, and was carried out by officers specialised in public participation.

The aim was to provide participants with the necessary skills to take advantage of the benefits that digitalisation offers in a safe way, a police spokesman explained.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News