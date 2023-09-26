New tax breaks outlined by Valencia government

New tax deductions will affect 87.5% of potential contributors and save them a total of over €199 million, according to regional president Carlos Mazón.

He claimed that 2.1 million people could benefit from six new deductions related to health and sport, which are ‘aimed at the people who need it most’ in order to ‘alleviate low incomes and reactivate the economy’.

They will be included in the new fiscal measures law that will accompany the regional government budget for 2024, and are designed to be applicable retroactively so that the savings can be made on the income tax (IRPF) declaration for 2023.

