Valencia has once again been awarded more Blue Flags than any other region in Spain, with 153 – five fewer than last year.

The full list of Blue Flags that will be flown around the coasts of Spain, published by the environmental and consumer education association (Adeac), totals 729.

Those in the Valencia region include 135 for beaches and 18 for ports, of which Alicante accounts for 85 in total – more than any other province in Spain.

