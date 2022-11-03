Guardia Civil open Orihuela Costa office

A Guardia Civil office for reporting crimes has been opened at the security and emergencies centre in Orihuela Costa, announced the town hall on Wednesday afternoon.

The service is available between 09.00 and 14.00 Monday to Friday, and appointments for non-urgent cases can be made in advance on the website www.guardiacivil.es by clicking on the tab ‘Cita previa DENUNCIAS Seguridad Ciudadana’. Outside of these times, it is necessary to go to the Guardia Civil station in Torre de la Horadada.

There used to be an office in the town hall building in Playa Flamenca but this was closed at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and did not have a connection to register reports of crimes on the force’s database.

The new office at the emergencies centre is in addition to the 24-hour local police service and the National Police immigration office there.

