A spate of catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles has been ascribed to three Georgians, two of whom have been remanded in custody by a court in Alicante.

The two men and a woman, all aged between 38 and 48, are accused of 28 of these thefts in Alicante and another 11 in Alzira (Valencia), all targeting three specific models of a particular make of vehicle, a National Police spokesman reported.

