May’s over

Theresa May’s turbulent leadership of the Conservative Party will end on June 7, paving the way for a new prime minister to lead the Brexit process. A tearful Prime Minister said she had “done my best” to get her Withdrawal Agreement through Parliament and take the UK out of the European Union but acknowledged she had failed.
By PA
Theresa May’s turbulent leadership of the Conservative Party will end on June 7, paving the way for a new prime minister to lead the Brexit process. A tearful Prime Minister said she had “done my best” to get her Withdrawal Agreement through Parliament and take the UK out of the European Union but acknowledged she had failed.