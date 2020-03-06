POLICE officers will make use of drones this year to monitor several behaviours during Fallas as well as offering women specific locations to go to in order to report cases of sexual assault.
Mayor Joan Ribó announced the extent of the security measures that will ensure that this year’s Fallas take place as planned late last week, following a meeting with representatives of all the security forces.
Security gearing up for Valencia’s Fallas
