A man’s decomposing corpse was discovered at a rubbish treatment plant in Jijona on Sunday morning.

The Guardia Civil are investigating.

Their initial theories include that the remains had been taken to the facility at Piedra Negra amongst refuse from the waste transfer plant in the Vega Baja town of Dolores.

The body was found at about 10.45 and officers are currently trying to establish the man’s identity.

