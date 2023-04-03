Asturias burns

‘Genuine terrorists’ – these were the words used by president of Asturias, Adrián Barbón to describe the arsonists who have set dozens of fires in countryside around the mountainous region in the north of Spain.

Sr Barbón said he wanted to see the culprits in jail after around 11,000 hectares of forest and rural land was burned.

By Saturday the emergency services had reported that there were 95 separate fires burning in the region which is one of the wettest in Spain.

He called on anyone who has any information which could identify the fire starters to contact the emergency services.

